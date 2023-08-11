Duty hikes: Details of government consultation revealed

By James Bayley

The alcohol duty hikes on 1 August 2023 were the biggest the UK has seen in nearly fifty years and the changes will impact all wines across the country.

Once the temporary admin relief is over (which, in itself, could be perceived as the government conceding that its duty hikes aren’t 100% practical), all wines between 11.5% to 14.5% abv will increase by 20% or £0.44 per 75cl bottle (53p incl VAT).

The rise will have huge implications for the wine industry, particularly bottles sold under the £10 bracket, which, according to Nielsen, is 96% of all wine sold in the UK.

In a press release published on the day of the hikes, the HM Treasury said, “The new alcohol duty system will be based on the common-sense principle of taxing alcohol according to its strength”.

As a result, sparkling wine will now be taxed in the same bracket as still wines and according to its abv strength. In addition, the duty changes would end the “premium rates on sparkling wine”, and lower the duty in shops and supermarkets on English sparkling wine.

However, few, if any in the wine trade supported a move to taxation by abv degree, primarily due to the administrative burden of calculating duty for every wine on the shelf and the way it would discriminate against wines produced in hotter climates which naturally produce higher abv.

So, how did we reach this point? Who exactly did the government consult prior to the duty changes and how did stakeholder responses inform the outcome of the March Budget when the quantum of the hikes were first announced?

By way of background and going back to first principles, there were two elements to the duty hikes which came into effect on 1 August. The first is the introduction of the new duty system and the second is the new duty rates announced in the 15 March Budget.

On the former, even before the March Budget, the new duty system was set to increase wine duty by about 10% (all still wine 11.5% abv and above was set to see duty increase, which is about 90% of all still wine and nearly 80% of all wine). When originally proposed, the new system maintained the existing rates for beer and spirits (which were previously being taxed by degree).

In October 2020, the government launched a ‘Call for Evidence’ to seek the views of stakeholders on how alcohol duty could be reformed. This closed in November 2020 with 106 respondents (listed at the bottom of this article) including the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA), Wine GB, Treasury Wine Estates, E&J Gallo Winery, C&C Group and Accolade Wines.

In parallel with the Call for Evidence, the government also undertook a series of roundtables with groups of stakeholders, including public health groups, trade associations and economists.

The government responded to the Call for Evidence in the Autumn Budget 2021, setting out its proposals for the creation of a new alcohol duty system, which coincided with a government consultation on the proposals, to seek further input from industry and other stakeholders. This consultation received 353 responses.

In its consultation response in September 2022 the HM Treasury stated: “Broadly, respondents welcomed the new structure and the principles underpinning it as a considerable improvement on what went before. One distiller said that the new system ‘brought clarity and common sense to a chaotic mess’”.

Under ‘wine producers and retailers’ the official government doc summarised: “Wine producers strongly welcomed the reduction in duty rates for sparkling wine and for wine-based drinks below 8.5% abv. One producer stated: ‘The decision to equalise the duty between still and sparkling wines is welcome, and sensibly does away with an anomalous and illogical difference’”.

However, the government did go on to acknowledge some opposition from the wine industry, stating: “In contrast to other parts of the industry, wine producers and retailers were less positive about the overall new regime. Most wine producers and retailers expressed concern that the new duty rate for products between 8.5% and 22% abv would lead to unfair increases in duty for most still and fortified wines. These concerns were also reflected in a number of letters the government received from members of the public.”

The government also accepted that still wine businesses in general felt the consultation proposals had not met the review’s intended aims of being simpler, fairer and less administratively burdensome, highlighting that, “by taxing wine by abv, depending on their systems, businesses could have to use 27 or more tax codes compared to three previously”.

Despite the overwhelmingly negative response, the document only cited comments from one wine retailer which read: “I fear we'll see a huge new market for 'wine-based drinks' watered down with sweet grape juice, available at low prices in supermarkets and people will think merchants selling real wine are overpriced.”

To address these concerns, according to the HM Treasury, wine producers tended to favour one of two, “contradictory, solutions”. The first was to impose a flat strength-based rate across all products. The second was to revert to a series of bands which were not linked to strength. A large range of proposals were put forward for this second option, including:

A single rate on wines between 8.5-15% abv at a rate equal to the estimated average strength of a wine on the market (12%), with a single rate for wines between 15-22% abv based on 18% abv. This was the most popular option.

A single rate for wines between 11-15% abv, with reduced rates for wine below 11% abv, and a higher rate for wines above 15% abv.

A rate for wines under 12% abv and a higher rate for wines above 12% abv.

A rate for wines between 7.5-10.5% abv (based on 9% abv strength) and an 11-15% abv rate at £19/litre of pure alcohol (lpa).

Six rates for wines between 8.5-22% abv: 8.5-11% abv, 11-13% abv, 13-15% abv, 15-18% abv and 18-22% abv.

A series of 1% abv width bands from 8.5% abv to 22% abv.

According to the government, treasury ministers and officials have engaged extensively with the wine sector regarding its alcohol duty reforms, including the L-day in July 2022, 23 September Growth Plan, reversal of the Growth Plan on 17 October, Autumn Statement 2022, 19 December extension of alcohol duty freeze and Spring Budget 2023 in the past year.

An HM Treasury spokesperson told Harpers: “For the first time in over 140 years the UK’s alcohol duty system has started making sense as a drink’s tax now reflects the amount of alcohol in it, making everything easier to understand.

“This simplification cuts tax in three ways, firstly on draught drinks in the pub, including wine-based, secondly on lots of popular drinks in shops like white wine, sparkling wines, liquors and ready-made drinks, and thirdly to help small craft producers innovate new lower strength products.”

The government line has undeniably focused on the benefit the duty changes pose to pubs and draught beer as illustrated in its 'Brexit Pubs Guarantee' campaign, but the issues around still wines have been largely ignored.

So while the wine trade is clearly not happy with the outcome of the duty review, consultation was indeed carried out and in some detail. However, there is still a question to answer regarding how exactly the consultation informed the government’s final decision on the hikes.

