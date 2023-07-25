Esk Valley senior winemaker, Gordon Russell, steps down after ‘structural change’

By James Bayley

Esk Valley’s senior winemaker of 30 years, Gordon Russell, has stepped down after his role was made redundant.

The structural change was confirmed by Indevin Group, the Marlborough-based New Zealand-owned wine company, which is a large player in the country’s wine industry.

Russell had dedicated his career to Esk Valley since its inception in 1986, where he broke boundaries and introduced new grape varieties, utilising a very traditional and hands-off approach.

In a statement the Indevin Group said: “The structural change was the outcome of an ongoing project to place the business on firm foundations for the future, Indevin has made the difficult decision to make the Esk Valley senior winemaker role, which Gordon Russell currently holds, redundant.”

The spokesperson added: “Esk Valley will continue to be supported by the winemaking team to create some of the most premium, artisanal wines in the picturesque Hawkes Bay. The Esk Valley brand continues to thrive under Indevin ownership and the team is very proud of the recent prestigious awards from wine critics.”

The Esk Valley brand is renowned for its craft of artisanal winemaking and Russell is said to have been working closely with Indevin to ensure a smooth transition for the continued success of Esk Valley following his formal departure.

The statement concluded: “Gordon will always hold an important part of Esk Valley’s rich history, and Indevin wishes the best for his future endeavours.”







