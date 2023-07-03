Terrazas De Los Andes becomes 10th winery to achieve ROC status

By James Bayley

Mendoza winery Terrazas de los Andes has become just the 10th winery in the world, and the first within LVMH, to be awarded ROC Certification (Regenerative Organic Certification).

The accreditation recognises the winery’s 86ha of vineyards situated in the Paraje Altamira, Eugenio Bustos and Los Chacayes sites in Mendoza.

Terrazas de los Andes owns more than 500ha of vineyards in total, which are all farmed in a regenerative organic manner, and the company is working towards achieving ROC Certification for all its vineyards by 2026.

Founder and agronomist Hervé Birnie Scott (pictured) said: “This recognition highlights our unwavering dedication to responsible farming practices and underscores our commitment to the well-being of the environment, our community, and future generations of wine lovers.”

The ROC was established in 2017 by a group of farmers, business leaders, and experts in soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness collectively called the Regenerative Organic Alliance, or ROA.

The objective of the group is to build soil health, ensure equity for farm workers, empower farmers, and improve animal welfare through a holistic farm-based, brand-driven certification.

To this end, Terrazas created its ‘Guardians of Mountain Life’ programme to help preserve natural mountain resources, mitigate its climate impact, engage with its mountain communities, and empower its people.

The programme is committed to a wide range of practices including regenerative and organic viticulture, conserving glacier water, supporting biodiversity and reducing the company’s carbon footprint: from vineyard to winery, packaging, education, support for the local community, and providing safety and opportunities to all employees.







