Hawke’s Bay crowned 12th Great Wine Capital of the World

By James Bayley

Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand’s oldest wine region, has joined 11 other global wine heavyweights as the newest Great Wine Capital of the world.

Today, (May 23), Hawke’s Bay was named a Great Wine Capital of the world, following a selection process that considers a region’s wine-growing industry, its history, its wine tourism experiences, educational opportunities, business, travel and much more.

The Great Wine Capitals network, which was founded in 1999, is the only organisation of its kind to encompass both the Old and New Worlds of wine. Its aims include encouraging travel, education and business exchanges between prestigious wine regions.

Read more: Alliance breaks new ground in New Zealand



In announcing the news, Hawke’s Bay tourism CEO, Hamish Saxton said the significance of being named a Great Wine Capital is a remarkable milestone for the region.

“Hawke’s Bay’s inclusion as one of just 12 Great Wine Capitals of the world is of regional and national significance. It is recognition that Hawke’s Bay wines are among the world’s best and that our nation’s wine growing industry, while still young, offers quality to rival the world’s oldest.

“This new achievement gives Hawke’s Bay a unique positioning in New Zealand and the world. It is a true legacy for the region and will continue to deliver benefits to industry, education, business and tourism for the years to come,” said Saxton.

The bid was led by Hawke’s Bay Tourism, on behalf of a working group that also included Hawke’s Bay Wine Growers, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council, Hawke’s Bay Airport and EIT/Te Pūkenga, and was supported by New Zealand Winegrowers.

Charlotte Read, general manager of marketing, at New Zealand Winegrowers, said: “Hawke’s Bay being granted the status of a Great Wine Capital is a major achievement and is a testament to the region’s commitment to providing visitors with an unforgettable wine tourism experience that captures the essence of their land, people and way of life.

“To join prestigious wine regions such as Bordeaux, Napa Valley and Adelaide is a proud moment for Hawke's Bay, and an exciting time for New Zealand wine tourism. This achievement is not only a recognition of Hawke’s Bay’s successes, but a catalyst for further growth in wine tourism, putting Hawke's Bay, and New Zealand, firmly on the world stage as a must-visit destination for wine lovers,” Read added.

Vines were first planted in Hawke’s Bay in 1851 by Marist missionaries and are best known for their red blends and Chardonnay, as well as aromatic whites and Syrah. With more than 200 vineyards, 125 wine producers and more than 30 cellar doors, the region offers a variety of ways to experience the wines of the region, from cycle trails to architecture and wine tours in classic cars.

Today, the region of Hawke’s Bay produces 8% of New Zealand’s total production (40,000 tonnes). New Zealand wine exports for 2022 were $1.95 billion and represent the country’s sixth largest export good.

Hawke’s Bay joins 11 other countries as Great Wine Capitals – Adelaide, South Australia (Australia), Bilbao, Rioja (Spain), Bordeaux (France), Cape Town, Cape Winelands (South Africa), Lausanne (Switzerland), Mainz, Rheinhessen, (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), San Francisco, Napa Valley (USA), Valparaiso, Casablanca Valley (Chile) and Verona (Italy).







