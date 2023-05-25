What makes a wine list? Glen Montgomery, Eòrna

In a new online series, Harpers is going back to basics with members of hospitality to find out exactly what is the secret sauce that makes a modern wine list successful.
We continue our series with Glen Montgomery, formerly of the Heron, who is on the cusp of opening Eòrna, a new 12-seater chef’s table style restaurant in Edinburgh.
1. In your opinion, what are the three main things which make a good wine list in 2023?
2. Wine lists are essentially the supermarket aisles of a restaurant. In your opinion, what is the best way to approach organisation and design? How do diners ‘browse’? Are there any elements of psychology which should be considered and how should lists facilitate that?
Wine list organisation and design are paramount, but for me the real bottom line is clarity and intuitiveness. It seems obvious to say, but a clear, legible font and appropriate spacing and layout go a long way in the experience being smooth for everyone. In my opinion, the list is basically just a directory of wines that’s there to contain the important details. The true wine experience comes from the interaction between sommelier and guest, when they communicate with each other to find the perfect options for that meal.
I see more and more of the ‘stylistic’ approach to wine lists (headings like light wines/fruity wines/rich wines etc.), which I think can be great where there are fewer listings. I personally prefer to fall back on the traditional ‘country/region’ system, as I consider it the most useful and familiar overall. Accuracy is also crucial: there’s nothing more frustrating than spending 10 minutes choosing a bottle only to learn it’s not in stock, or the vintage is incorrect.
3. What are the ‘must include’ categories or sections and what are optional? Must certain categories or styles go in certain places?
Here in Edinburgh, I feel like there’s no longer a ‘must-have’ category when it comes to wines. We’re very lucky here to have an amazing spectrum of styles of restaurants with different levels of wine focus and sizes of lists. It’s no longer necessary to have an Argentine Malbec, Kiwi Sauvignon or Prosecco anymore, as long as you trust the business you’re visiting to have picked something they like to drink themselves. This comes back round to my first answer on ‘personality’. If there’s a consistent ethos present across food and beverage, then I’m going to relax and trust things are there for a reason. Hopefully, I can have a chat with the sommelier to make sure I’m picking the right thing for that occasion.
4. How have wine lists changed over the past few years, particularly with regard to Covid?
In the post-pandemic world, I do think there’s been an effect on wine lists. Overall, they’ve been scaled back. The loss of so many staff in the hospitality sector has led to lots of evaluation of working practices, which is usually figuring out which aspects of restaurant service are able to be reduced or eliminated to be achievable with fewer staff.
Listing fewer wines means less hours spent managing stock/placing orders/spending time training staff, etc. When this staff-shortage is combined with extra difficulties in obtaining wines here in the UK due to changes in legislation, or the recent string of difficult vintages in traditional European regions, it’s obvious why restaurants have streamlined their offerings to ease wine list management.