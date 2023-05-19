Segura Viudas launches first-to-market premium Cava in Tesco

By James Bayley

Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Cava is to launch exclusively in Tesco stores across the UK from Monday 22 May. The listing in Tesco is the first in any global market for this new quality tier.

Distributed by Freixenet Copestick UK, Segura Viudas has been producing premium Cava since 1969.

Located in the ancient wine region of Penedès, outside Barcelona, the ‘boutique’ winery has origins tracing back to the 11th century and underwent a rebrand in 2022, to highlight its longstanding commitment to sustainability.

Matt Downes, buying manager for France, Champagne & Sparkling at Tesco said: “We are seeing significant growth in Cava as traditionally more affordable Sparkling wines and Champagne increase in price.

“Cava prices have remained relatively consistent over the last couple of years whilst still being excellent quality – what we are currently missing is a more premium variant to showcase different styles. Segura Viudas does that while providing a unique pack and design that we really hope will get shoppers excited. And it’s exclusive.”

Senior brand manager at Freixenet Copestick, Samantha Cross, added: “Segura Viudas is a wonderful brand with deep-rooted history and credentials in producing premium Cava.

“It is exciting to be bringing the brand to life in the UK with this modern and iconic product, which will stand out and bring something new to the category.”







