Berkmann takes a deep dive into English wine

By James Lawrence

UK distributor Berkmann Wine Cellars has welcomed two new agencies into its expanding family of English wineries: Everflyht from Sussex and Hundred Hills from Oxfordshire.

They join the Hampshire-based Cottonworth, which became part of the Berkmann portfolio in 2014.

Founded by Sam and Ben Ellis in 2016, Everflyht is based in the South Downs of Sussex. Its small range includes the Everflyht Brut NV (47% Pinot Noir, 47% Chardonnay and 6% Pinot Meunier) and the Everflyht Rosé de Saignée 2019, a blend of 60% Pinot Noir and 40% Pinot Meunier.

Hundred Hills (pictured), meanwhile, was founded in 2009 on a “meticulously selected site” near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. Its five-strong portfolio includes: Hundred Hills Preamble No. 2 2018 (72% Pinot Noir and 28% Chardonnay); Hundred Hills Signature Rosé 2019 (100% Pinot Noir), and the Hundred Hills Blanc de Blancs 2018 (100% Chardonnay)

According to WineGB, year-on-year sales of English wine grew by a third in 2021, driven by a rise in DTC online revenues and cellar door sales, which have more than doubled since 2019.

Alex Hunt MW, purchasing director of Berkmann Wine Cellars, commented: “With this wider offering we can now truly celebrate the variety and quality of English wines available. Each of these vineyards possesses its own unique terroir; we are excited to share this diversity with our trade customers and, through them, their clients.

“It’s an interesting point for consumers - how English sparkling wines can communicate their individual origins through their varied flavour profiles, as we look to different parts of the country. We are confident these wines will continue to play an increasingly prominent role on lists, especially as there is so much strength in the English sparkling wine category.”

Stephen Duckett, owner and managing director of Hundred Hills, added: “The longstanding and stable 'family-owned, family-run' history of Berkmann provides a natural fit with Hundred Hills, as does the focus on the independent on-trade. “

“A well-established local presence right across the UK, and clear emphasis on sustainable wine producers, also make Berkmann a natural partner as we look to grow beyond our well-established, London-oriented, customer base. We look forward to working with them on this exciting journey."

Within London, Berkmann Wine Cellars will be co-distributing Hundred Hills alongside Flint Wines.







