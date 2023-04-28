Webinar: The future of Spanish wines

By Andrew Catchpole

Few could have missed the evolution – perhaps revolution – in Spanish winemaking in these past years and decades, so to explore this further Harpers partnered with Wines from Spain for a webinar, inviting some of those innovative winemakers to discuss the direction in which they are pushing the industry. Also joined by two voices representing the UK trade, here we bring you key points made during that session, to complement the full recording on our YouTube channel. Andrew Catchpole reports.