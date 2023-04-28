LWF to categorise all waste bottles used at the show in new initiative

By James Bayley

This year’s London Wine Fair (LWF) will launch its first edition of a Bottle Collection Initiative to help catalyse reuse bottle schemes.

The research is a three-way partnership between the Porto Protocol, LWF and Sustainable Wine Solutions (SWS), which will see all waste bottles collected at the show according to bottle type, label and country to formulate a post-event report, which is said to be the most comprehensive research of its kind to date.

The scheme will show the number of bottle types in use; how many were reusable; and if they were not reusable, identify why.

An estimated 30,000 bottles (based on the number of exhibitors) will be collected during the three days of the fair, which will generate significant data. Using the LWF waste as its benchmark, the report aims to bring awareness to the challenges facing the reuse supply chain and to measure progress year on year.

In the UK there is a 70% recycling rate for bottles, meaning 30% of wine bottles end up in landfill. Several of Europe’s leading wine-producing countries have already passed laws and initiated measures to encourage and enforce bottle reuse, and it is expected that other countries will follow suit.

For example, in April 2022 France saw a law passed which stipulates that by the end of 2027 some 10% of bottles from producers with a production of over 10,000 bottles will have to be reused; this is an incremental target with some producers required to reach 5% by the end of 2023.

Head of LWF, Hannah Tovey, said: “Sustainability is the central theme for this year’s show and we are delighted to be platforming so many discussions, tastings and launches with a green agenda. The LWF23 Bottle Collection Initiative takes this to another level, creating a practical solution for the circular economy. We are delighted to be the launch pad and look forward to seeing the resulting report and a rollout of the scheme to subsequent events around the world.”

The Porto Protocol will be on stand DZ14, within The Discovery Zone. They will host “The Climate Bottle of the Future is Reusable” seminar on the Centre Stage, Wednesday 17 May at midday.







