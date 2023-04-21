Davy’s adds ‘boutique’ Phelps Creek Vineyards to portfolio

By James Bayley

Davy's continues to grow its portfolio of small family-owned producers, with the addition of Phelps Creek Vineyards.

Located in the Hood River in Oregon, the boutique winery is recognised for growing sustainable parcels of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Riesling.

Founded in 1989 by US Air Force pilot Robert (Bob) Morus, at the time, there were only four wineries spread throughout Hood River. After a long search, he found a 30ha site, which was perfect for establishing Phelps Creek.

Today, Bob Morus and his wife Lynette Morus manage the winery, cellar door and estate vineyards which consist of 10ha of Pinot Noir (Pommard, Dijon 777 and 115 clones), 1.8ha of Chardonnay (mostly Dijon 75 and 76 and 200 plants from cuttings of Celilo Vineyard’s Wente clone), 0.2ha of Pinot Gris and 0.6ha of Riesling which is grown on the ‘Pioneer’ vineyard along Phelps Creek, three miles downstream.

James Davy, chairman of Davy’s Wine Merchants said: “Following an introduction by the very talented winemaker Alexandrine Roy, from Domaine Marc Roy in Gevrey-Chambertin, we were not surprised by the quality and potential for these wines in the UK market. We look forward to working with the wonderful Bob and Lynette to continue to grow the distribution and reputation of this fantastic winery.”

Bob Morus will be visiting the UK market in June to support the Davy’s Portfolio Tasting (Tuesday 6 June, at The Royal Overseas League, Park Place, London SW1 from 11am-5pm).

“We proudly welcome being added to Davy's fine, New World wine collection and look forward to visiting the UK market in June,” said Robert A. Morus, winegrower/president of Phelps Creek Vineyards.







