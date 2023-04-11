Generate Good. Yalumba Gen

Striving to reduce their impact on the environment, Yalumba’s new organic collection GEN is made for future generations

"In winemaking, sometimes the best decisions are to do nothing and let nature run its course,” Louisa Rose Yalumba head winemaker.

This is the philosophy of Yalumba’s new organic and sustainably made collection, Yalumba GEN. Yalumba GEN is about generating good for future generations. It’s a collection that demonstrates Yalumba’s long-term commitment to sustainability, its determination for the future and the family’s promise to wine lovers around the world.

The collection is 100% certified organic by Australian Certified Organic, which means the wine is crafted with no artificial chemical fertilisers, pesticides, fungicides or herbicides in the vineyard or the winery. Yalumba first made certified-organic wines in 2005, working with like-minded grower families who are committed to the health and prosperity of their vineyards.

Two decades later, Yalumba GEN goes beyond organic certification, with a unified vision between winery and grower to protect and respect the fundamental elements essential to the making of quality wine. Since 2022, all Yalumba GEN wines, including the vineyards and the winery, are 100% certified sustainable with Sustainable Winegrowing Australia.

The collection launches in the UK with three wines: Viognier, Chardonnay and Shiraz.

