Liv-ex records modest growth in fine wine trades despite overall slump

By James Lawrence
Published:  06 March, 2023

Fine wine ‘guru’ Liv-ex continues to present a picture of a global market in stagnation, albeit there was some positive movement in February 2023.

According to the Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 Index, overall trades rose 0.4% in value during February, marking the first rise for the index in four months.

However, it was the only major index to see a positive movement in February. Indeed, the broadest measure of the secondary market, the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000 index, dipped 0.8% in February, closing the month at 472.49.

“This is a fourth month in a row that the Liv-ex 1000 index has fallen, making a total loss of 2.6% since October,” said a representative from Liv-ex.

Interestingly, Italy was the only country to see growth in February, with trades up 1.1% in value.

Several wines from Barolo and Barbaresco helped drive the index, including Gaja Barbaresco 2015 (+17.4%) and 2011 (+13.2%), and Giacomo Conterno Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010 (+11.7%).

Yet Burgundy, the darling of investors everywhere, saw a drop of 2.1% in the Burgundy 150 index.

Meanwhile, Bollinger La Grande Annee 2014 (+11.1%), was the best-performing wine in the Liv-ex 100 index this month.

All Liv-ex indices are calculated using the company's mid-price; the mid-point between the highest live bid and lowest live offer on the market.

These are the firm commitments to buy and sell at that price; transactional data rather than list prices. It represents the actual trading activity of 620 of the world’s leading fine wine merchants.

