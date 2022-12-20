ABS adds first English Sparkling agency to Portfolio

By James Bayley

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS) is partnering with House Coren, to distribute their sparkling wine, Boco – the first English wine to join the ABS portfolio.

House Coren in West Sussex is owned and run by MD William Coren and his family, where they produce Boco using the charmat method with English grapes (Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Reichensteiner).

It is one of the very first charmat method wines to be made in the UK. The name for the wine was inspired by the Old Sussex dialect, ‘boco’ derived from the French ‘beaucoup’.

William Coren, MD of House Coren said: "We are honoured to be ABS' first English wine listing. Raising awareness of the fantastic wine our region can offer is something we are incredibly passionate about, and ABS provides the platform to make this possible.

"We look forward to our partnership together and hope their customers enjoy our innovative charmat method wine, Boco by House Coren."

ABS partner, Elliot Awin added, “We met the House Coren team at LWF this year. William told us their story of planting vines, only five minutes from the new ABS office in Horsham, and we tasted Boco for the first time. I immediately knew it was ideal for ABS.

"It fits perfectly with our philosophy of working with small, family-owned wineries producing outstanding wines. The charmat style is a real point of difference and makes it a jolly good value offering. We’re really looking forward to a successful partnership.”







