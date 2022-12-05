Subscriber login Close [x]
Fine Wines Direct UK announces two new appointments

By James Bayley
Published:  05 December, 2022

A regular finalist in Harpers best UK wholesaler, Fine Wines Direct UK has added two high-profile names to its sales team.

The first is Hayley Clare who has been appointed national account manager for the sales team, where she will be responsible for the on-trade channel focusing on wholesalers, hotel groups, pub groups and restaurant groups.

Clare trained and worked with Whitbread for five years before working in the on-trade, specialising in trade management. Clare also spent several years in the pharmaceutical industry as a business development manager before joining  Fine Wines Direct where she will combine her background in sales and understanding of the hospitality industry.

She joins Neil Cammies, the former wine columnist at Media Wales and wines presenter for BBC Radio Wales. After 30 years Cammies has left his career in the press to join the sales team at Fine Wines Direct in Cardiff, where he will conduct wine tastings and events, designs wine lists and host staff training for clients, as well as promote the Fine Wines Direct portfolio, which boasts over 1000 wines.

Bastien Martinole, sales director of Fine Wines Direct UK said: “We’ve seen good growth in the last two years and naturally the next step is to expand our team. We are delighted to welcome Neil and Hayley. Their combined experience will help us fulfil our ambitious growth plans and drive the business forward over the next few years.”

 

