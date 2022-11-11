Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Oxford Wine Company marks 30 years with portfolio tasting

By James Bayley
Published:  11 November, 2022

Billed as the '30th Anniversary Tasting’, The Oxford Wine Company (OWC) will host its largest-ever portfolio tasting next month featuring 18 wineries, some of which have been on OWC's books for three decades. 

What started out as a wholesale business serving the bars, restaurants and hotels of Oxfordshire has evolved into a multifaceted business comprising thirty staff members and a turnover of £6 million under the direction of owner Ted Sandbach. 

The original Oxford Wine Company was located on Oxford High Street, just a stone’s throw away from one of its current city-centre shops. It was established in 1840 but ceased trading almost a hundred years ago.  

Today, the OWC is recognised as a multi-award-winning local independent wine merchant with a national profile. Its four retail shops boast a range of over two thousand products.  

The company comprises several businesses such as the Oxford Wine Café – a busy city-centre bar with an extensive wine list and loyal clientele. 

The Sandy’s Group, run by second generation George Sandbach, includes three late-night bars specialising in cocktails and live music, as well as a pop-up events service, the latest of which was featured by Harpers in the November issue.

The past thirty years have seen immense change in The Oxford Wine Company and the ‘30th Anniversary Tasting’, will cover classic regions like Bordeaux, Rioja and Champagne, as well as more niche regions like Bierzo and Pfalz.

With over 80 wines on show, the event will be held over the stunning ballroom at Oxford Town Hall on St. Aldates on Friday 2 December.

For more details click here.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Berry Bros. & Rudd strengthens its hand...

Selling Chile

C&C leans into CBD

Alternative formats group publishes open...

Californian Vintners Report High Quality...

Gigantic plastic waste pyramid highlight...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95