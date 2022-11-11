The Oxford Wine Company marks 30 years with portfolio tasting

By James Bayley

Billed as the '30th Anniversary Tasting’, The Oxford Wine Company (OWC) will host its largest-ever portfolio tasting next month featuring 18 wineries, some of which have been on OWC's books for three decades.

What started out as a wholesale business serving the bars, restaurants and hotels of Oxfordshire has evolved into a multifaceted business comprising thirty staff members and a turnover of £6 million under the direction of owner Ted Sandbach.

The original Oxford Wine Company was located on Oxford High Street, just a stone’s throw away from one of its current city-centre shops. It was established in 1840 but ceased trading almost a hundred years ago.

Today, the OWC is recognised as a multi-award-winning local independent wine merchant with a national profile. Its four retail shops boast a range of over two thousand products.

The company comprises several businesses such as the Oxford Wine Café – a busy city-centre bar with an extensive wine list and loyal clientele.

The Sandy’s Group, run by second generation George Sandbach, includes three late-night bars specialising in cocktails and live music, as well as a pop-up events service, the latest of which was featured by Harpers in the November issue.

The past thirty years have seen immense change in The Oxford Wine Company and the ‘30th Anniversary Tasting’, will cover classic regions like Bordeaux, Rioja and Champagne, as well as more niche regions like Bierzo and Pfalz.



With over 80 wines on show, the event will be held over the stunning ballroom at Oxford Town Hall on St. Aldates on Friday 2 December.

For more details click here.