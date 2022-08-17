Tech & Innovation: Detecting fine wine forgeries

By James Bayley

According to a 2021 report from Business Insider, fake wine accounts for 20% of wine sold worldwide. If this is true, and many credible sources seem to agree, then the chances are you have drunk from a bottle containing fraudulent wine. The report referred to numerous cases of wine crime in recent history, including the seizure of 4,000 bottles of the counterfeit ‘super-Tuscan’ Bolgheri Sassicaia, which fetches up to £320 a bottle.