Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

Not so merry and bright

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  27 October, 2022

Three-word slogans have bombarded the UK under the current government, from ‘Get Brexit Done’, to ‘Hands, Face, Space’ and, most recently, ‘Get Britain Moving’, which sounds more like an ad for a laxative than a treatment for the country’s overall ills. But now we’re getting ‘Winter of Disconnect’, courtesy of the press, which is summing up both how a majority of consumers feel not only about the three-hour blackouts that the National Grid is warning of over the coming season, but also how they feel about the government’s
approach to the economy.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Teetotal PM headed for No. 10

Demand for super-premium wine and spirit...

Squeezed shoppers sticking to brands ove...

Bibendum boosts Spanish portfolio

Nick Gillett: Why sugar and spice don’t...

Tim Atkin MW: The value of honesty in wine

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95