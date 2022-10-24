Sandridge Barton estimates 80,000 bottles after bumper harvest

By James Bayley

Sandridge Barton, the home of Sharpham Wine, is toasting a bumper harvest after collecting more than 80 tonnes of grapes, enough for approximately 80,000 bottles.

The grapes were picked over a four-week period with the help of paid workers and community volunteers near the South Devon estate.

On 24 September, the 80-odd volunteers collected four tonnes of Madeleine Angevine, a white grape variety which grows well in cooler climates and can be eaten as well as made into wine.

READ MORE: Sandridge Barton pushes for Dart Valley appellation



On 15 October, it was onto Pinot Noir, with six tonnes picked. The weather was said to be good on both days, and the volunteers left with a bottle of fizz to take home.

Duncan Schwab, CEO and head winemaker at Sandridge Barton said: This will be “one of the best vintages to date. The grapes have a great fruit intensity, high sugars and balanced acidity.”

It’s been a landmark year for Sandridge, with the opening of a new visitor centre, winery and restaurant in June, situated in the countryside on the east bank of the River Dart.

Schwab added: “The number of visitors is growing following our move over the river from the original Sharpham Wine site. Feedback on our new home has been incredible, with tours and tastings taking place in beautiful surroundings and buildings.

“The weather over the summer certainly helped attract visitors, with our south-facing courtyard proving a real success. Another huge hit is our new restaurant, Circa, which has wowed customers with its stunning menus featuring foraged food and produce from the estate, as well as fish and seafood from nearby Brixham Fish Market.”















