Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sandridge Barton estimates 80,000 bottles after bumper harvest

By James Bayley
Published:  24 October, 2022

Sandridge Barton, the home of Sharpham Wine, is toasting a bumper harvest after collecting more than 80 tonnes of grapes, enough for approximately 80,000 bottles.

The grapes were picked over a four-week period with the help of paid workers and community volunteers near the South Devon estate. 

On 24 September, the 80-odd volunteers collected four tonnes of Madeleine Angevine, a white grape variety which grows well in cooler climates and can be eaten as well as made into wine.  

On 15 October, it was onto Pinot Noir, with six tonnes picked. The weather was said to be good on both days, and the volunteers left with a bottle of fizz to take home.

Duncan Schwab, CEO and head winemaker at Sandridge Barton said: This will be “one of the best vintages to date. The grapes have a great fruit intensity, high sugars and balanced acidity.”

It’s been a landmark year for Sandridge, with the opening of a new visitor centre, winery and restaurant in June, situated in the countryside on the east bank of the River Dart.

Schwab added: “The number of visitors is growing following our move over the river from the original Sharpham Wine site. Feedback on our new home has been incredible, with tours and tastings taking place in beautiful surroundings and buildings. 

“The weather over the summer certainly helped attract visitors, with our south-facing courtyard proving a real success. Another huge hit is our new restaurant, Circa, which has wowed customers with its stunning menus featuring foraged food and produce from the estate, as well as fish and seafood from nearby Brixham Fish Market.”






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Demand for super-premium wine and spirit...

Duty freeze U-turn ‘extremely disappoint...

Tim Atkin MW: The value of honesty in wine

Gran Orden de Caballeros welcomes three...

NZ’s Pyramid Valley launches ‘pioneering...

Green light for Vineyards of Alava appel...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95