Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

Headline Heroes: Austria’s emerging gem

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  13 October, 2022

Being recognised as a Unesco World Heritage Site certainly helps turn heads when Austria’s Neusiedlersee DAC tells its as yet largely unknown story. Not least because this relatively compact appellation, with 6,239ha of vineyards wrapped around the eastern and southern half of the lake from which it takes its name, combines diverse terroirs with the ability to produce high-quality wines that reflect the status of the region. Moreover, this is Austria’s sunniest winegrowing area, but with cool nights matching warm growing days, all moderated by the lake. And the resultant wines are typified by cool fruit character and fresh, delicate acidity, which can deliver an appealing combination of elegance and depth.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

UK pub closures have doubled in last thr...

Enotria & Coe publishes new Sustainabili...

2022 Douro harvest: “We faced some of th...

Nick Gillett: Greenwashing – are you loo...

Vranken-Pommery tests the waters of vine...

Energy support extension revealed for bu...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95