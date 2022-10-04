Subscriber login Close [x]
Flying the flag for German wine

By James Bayley
Published:  04 October, 2022

In 2021, the German wine culture garnered newfound global attention after it was declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. The Committee of Experts at UNESCO cited German wine culture as welcoming and vibrant, an adaptable tradition “firmly anchored in German society”, while highlighting its positive social and cultural aspects. In Germany, as elsewhere, wine culture has determined the rhythm of life of people in winegrowing regions for centuries. This gave rise to numerous customs, seasonal festivals and a vocabulary
of its own, as well as familiar phrases such as “pouring pure wine”, which means to tell the truth.

