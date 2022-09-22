Big Issue and C&C join forces in recruitment initiative

By James Bayley

Leading drinks manufacturer and distributor C&C Group is embarking on a new, three-year partnership with the Big Issue Group to support the communities it serves across the UK and Ireland, aiming to change lives through enterprise.

As part of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Agenda, C&C already works across homelessness, addiction, food poverty and mental health – all issues that closely align with the Big Issue.

One of the primary objectives of the partnership will be to create employment opportunities for Big Issue vendors within the C&C group and across the wider hospitality industry.

Last month Harpers reported that unemployment levels were at a record low, while the total number of job vacancies in May-June 2022 was 1.3million, this was according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The hospitality sector accounted for 174,000 of those vacancies, thus creating a staffing crisis within the industry.

Meanwhile, the number of people facing homelessness has risen by 50% over the last five years. As a result, this partnership has the potential to benefit employers and those most vulnerable in society.

Richard Hayhoe, corporate affairs & communications director at C&C said: “Our colleagues can’t wait to get involved in the huge range of opportunities that exist as part of this exciting initiative. Seeing all elements of this partnership come to life – whether that’s through connecting with vendors on the streets of our towns and cities, transferring skills to support others, and working together to identify opportunities for people to secure employment in the hospitality industry and beyond – is set to be extremely rewarding and will have a real impact and improve livelihoods.”

Lara McCullagh, Group Executive Director at Big Issue Group, added: “We are incredibly excited to be entering into this partnership with C&C Group. This is a relationship which will enable us to further our mission of changing lives through enterprise by creating opportunities for many of those with whom we work, including vendors, trainees coming through our paid internship programme, candidates coming through our employability schemes, as well as the organisations we invest in. I very much look forward to seeing the brilliant impact this partnership will have over the next three years.”

