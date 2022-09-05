Subscriber login Close [x]
Best campaigns of 31 Days of German Riesling 2022 announced

By James Bayley
Published:  05 September, 2022

After reviewing participants’ UK-wide campaigns, the Wines of Germany UK team has announced the winners of its month-long 31 Days of German Riesling event.

Co-backed by Harpers, over 130 sites up and down the country held promotions and events throughout July: from blind tastings to Riesling lunches, from special offers to Enomatic takeovers.

Now in its 11th year, the winners showcased their German wine portfolios and backed them up with solid sales figures.

Nicky Forrest, MD of Wines of Germany UK, said: “It’s great to see the enthusiasm year on year for 31 Days of German Riesling – several participants have let us know that they already have plans for their campaigns next July! 

“Riesling has doubled in popularity in the last five years and is now the country’s sixth favourite white grape, and seeing how independent merchants, wine bars and restaurants get stuck into 31 Days of German Riesling, it’s easy to see why. So roll on July 2023!”

Winners:

Philglas & Swiggot – Off Trade

Fourth and Church – On Trade

Tring Winery / Online Wine Tasting Club – Best Digital Campaign

Runners Up:

Theatre of Wine – Off Trade

Eat Drink Sleep – On Trade

BOX-E – On Trade








