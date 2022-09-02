Early Provence harvest illustrates 'increasing impact' of changing climate

By James Bayley

Following a summer of soaring temperatures in the region, harvesting in Provence started 15 days earlier than in 2021.

The first fruit was picked in the week commencing 8 August in the earliest ripening areas across the Provence wine region (AOC Côtes de Provence, AOC Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence and AOC Coteaux Varois en Provence).

In recent days calm weather is said to have returned to the region, as sunny days alternate with cool nights. This comes after storms in mid-August which, whilst replenishing water supplies for the vines, also brought hailstorms that caused damage to some properties along the Var coastline.

As a result of the heatwave, winegrowers have had to harvest in the coolest hours of the day and even by night in order to pick fruit as cool as possible.

Éric Pastorino, chairman of the CIVP, said: “Weather events are having an increasing impact. Since the start of harvesting, night times are cooler, and the fruit has become more balanced, ushering in a stellar vintage.

“We were extremely concerned, but volumes should equal those of a normal year with some variations depending on the properties – those that have suffered most are the ones that had the least amount of rain.

“This vintage offers the perfect illustration that weather events are having an increasing impact. Ultimately, we know that we are going to have to adapt and we are already working on it with experiments focusing both on the varietal range and vineyard management techniques”.

Provence is one of many regions to have begun the 2022 harvest early. Wine regions across the world have been impacted by soaring temperatures, affecting grapevine growth.

Gilles Masson, director of the Rosé Research Centre added: “this year it is essential to choose the right time to harvest, virtually to within the day or hour, in order to counteract the effects of the heatwave on the fruit”.









