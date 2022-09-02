Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Early Provence harvest illustrates 'increasing impact' of changing climate

By James Bayley
Published:  02 September, 2022

Following a summer of soaring temperatures in the region, harvesting in Provence started 15 days earlier than in 2021.

The first fruit was picked in the week commencing 8 August in the earliest ripening areas across the Provence wine region (AOC Côtes de Provence, AOC Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence and AOC Coteaux Varois en Provence).

In recent days calm weather is said to have returned to the region, as sunny days alternate with cool nights. This comes after storms in mid-August which, whilst replenishing water supplies for the vines, also brought hailstorms that caused damage to some properties along the Var coastline.

    • READ MORE: Early harvest in Roussillon after July heatwave

As a result of the heatwave, winegrowers have had to harvest in the coolest hours of the day and even by night in order to pick fruit as cool as possible.

Éric Pastorino, chairman of the CIVP, said: “Weather events are having an increasing impact. Since the start of harvesting, night times are cooler, and the fruit has become more balanced, ushering in a stellar vintage. 

“We were extremely concerned, but volumes should equal those of a normal year with some variations depending on the properties – those that have suffered most are the ones that had the least amount of rain. 

“This vintage offers the perfect illustration that weather events are having an increasing impact. Ultimately, we know that we are going to have to adapt and we are already working on it with experiments focusing both on the varietal range and vineyard management techniques”.

Provence is one of many regions to have begun the 2022 harvest early. Wine regions across the world have been impacted by soaring temperatures, affecting grapevine growth. 

Gilles Masson, director of the Rosé Research Centre added: “this year it is essential to choose the right time to harvest, virtually to within the day or hour, in order to counteract the effects of the heatwave on the fruit”.




Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic reveals wishlist for 76 new sto...

Looking ahead: Becky Davies, Ten Locks

Looking ahead: Chris Davies, GCF

One of UK’s oldest vineyards hits the ma...

Early harvest in Roussillon after July h...

Global warming may require changes to Ba...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95