Never Mind the Bollocks

By Andrew Catchpole

Creating a brand that upends the wine-centric view of the trade has been tried many times, but a new collaboration between experienced buyer Andrew Ingham and Cape winery Journey’s End may just have what it takes to bridge the gap with wine-interest-lite consumers. And, if it does gain traction, there may well be salient lessons to learn for the wider trade at a time when interest in wine – especially among younger consumers – has stalled.