    Fever-tree bar Edinburgh airport

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  07 July, 2022

    FEVER-TREE BAR EDINBURGH AIRPORT

    Edinburgh Airport, Edinburgh EH12 9DN

    edinburghairport.com/fever-tree

    Fever-Tree, the world’s leading premium mixer brand, has opened its first-ever premium bar and cafe at Edinburgh airport.

    Located in Edinburgh Airport’s airside, the Fever-Tree Bar features 51 seats below and around a statement tree canopy, creating a simple, sophisticated space for travellers to relax before their flight.

    As the place where Scotland meets the world, Edinburgh is Scotland’s busiest airport, serving more than 150 destinations. It is estimated over 40,000 mixed drinks will be served to domestic and international travellers in the first year.






