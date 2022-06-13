Tim Atkin MW releases his 2022 Argentina Report

Leading UK wine writer and Master of Wine Tim Atkin has released his latest in-depth overview of the Argentinian wine scene. His annual report, now in its tenth edition and available through timatkin.com, is regarded as one of the most authoritative reviews of this major wine-producing nation.

Atkin said: “After a break last year when I wasn’t able to visit Argentina because of the pandemic, it was great to be back in a country that I love so much and to have the chance to visit familiar as well as new places like Chubut.

“This is my longest and most extensive report yet and it reflects the diversity and growing quality of Argentina’s wines. It’s remarkable how much the industry has changed in the 30 years since my first visit in 1992. The country’s best wines – and I’m talking whites as well as reds – have joined the global elite, talked about and consumed all over the world. It’s been a pleasure to witness such a remarkable transformation first-hand.”

Magdalena Pesce, GM of Wines of Argentina, added: “For observers of Argentina, this report will come as a pleasant surprise: it’s the biggest ever produced by Tim after 30 years of visiting the country and it features a female winemaker as the Young Winemaker of the Year for the very first time. Winds of change are blowing in Argentina, and Tim’s brilliant report is helping to communicate our evolution. Now, let the wines speak by themselves.”

Wines and winemakers of the Year

As in previous years, Atkin has singled out the very best wines and winemakers for special mention. These include one 100-point wine (and only the second 100-point wine which he has ever awarded from South America), the 2019 Zuccardi Finca Piedra Infinita Gravascal Malbec from Paraje Altamira.

The Podium

Winemaker of the Year Paco Puga of El Porvenir de Cafayate and Francisco Puga y Familia

Young Winemaker of the Year Maricruz Antolin of Bodegas Krontiras

Winemaking Legend Nicolás Catena of Bodega Catena Zapata

Viticulturist of the Year Edy Del Popolo of Susana Balbo Wines and Per Se

Best Cellar Door Experience Zuccardi

Red Wine of the Year 2019 Zuccardi Finca Piedra Infinita Gravascal Malbec, Paraje Altamira

White Wine of the Year 2019 Michelini I Mufatto Certezas Semillón, El Peral

Rosé of the Year 2021 Mendel Rosadía, Paraje Altamira

Sparkling Wine of the Year 2018 Otronia Espumante Brut Nature Pinot Noir Rosé, Chubut

Sweet Wine of the Year 2020 Terrazas de los Andes Petit Manseng, Uco Valley

Red Wine Discovery of the Year 2019 Andeluna de la Parcela Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary

White Wine Discovery of the Year 2019 El Enemigo Gran Enemigo Torrontés, Gualtallary

Rosé Wine Discovery of the Year 2021 Xumek Pinot Noir Rosé, Zonda Valley

Sparkling Wine Discovery of the Year NV Cruzat Single Vineyard Orgánico Nature, Luján de Cuyo

Sweet Wine Discovery of the Year 2021 Bodegas Alta-Yarí Gran Torrontés Dulce Natural, Gualtallary

Value Red Wine of the Year 2021 Trivento Malbec Reserve, Mendoza

Value White Wine of the Year 2021 Altos Las Hormigas Blanco, Uco Valley

Value Rosé of the Year 2021 Losance Pinot Noir Rosé Ragazzino, Los Árboles

Value Sparkling Wine of the Year 2019 Chandon Blanc de Blancs, Uco Valley

Value Sweet Wine of the Year 2020 Huarpe Tayamente Tardío Sauvignon Blanc, Agrelo









