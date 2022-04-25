California steps up to the plate

By Andrew Catchpole

California is certainly a force to be reckoned with in the wine world, whether that be judged by size, value or quality. Accounting for some 90% of the US’s wine, considered alone the state comes up behind France, Spain and Italy as the fourth-largest producer in the world. What is more, California has carved out a high-end reputation, with investable ‘blue chip’ labels and other top quality wines to rival the best from Europe’s headlining regions, both in terms of status and the price tags to match. It is fair to say, though, that this has been achieved with more of a focus on America’s own wine-thirsty and deep-pocketed buyers.