Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin, Spearhead Spirits

Having launched their all-African Bayab gin range and Vusa vodka – and with more to come – Spearhead Spirits founders and friends Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin talk Andrew Catchpole through their mission to put African spirits at the top table
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.