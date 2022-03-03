Sogevinus declares 2020 a ‘classic’ vintage

By James Bayley

Port company the Sogevinus group has announced the launch of four classic Vintage Ports, one from each of its brands: Kopke, Burmester, Cálem and Barros.

The news comes despite a difficult harvest in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and extreme weather conditions. Production was hampered from May onwards as the weather turned very dry and hot, resulting in scorched vineyards.

Consequently, the overall production levels were considerably lower than in 2019; however, the harvested grapes had an excellent skin/pulp ratio and a high sugar content, which allowed for longer fermentations, with perfect extraction of colour and tannins.

Carlos Alves, master blender & port wine winemaker, said: “The harvest was marked by a series of adversities that made this one of the most challenging years in my career.

“Despite the adversity, this was a vintage that exceeded all expectations, and from which we believe we have produced wines of excellent quality, with very refined tannins, displaying a certain elegance in the wines.”

The vintage includes the ‘intense’, and black fruit flavoured Kopke, the ‘elegant’ yet ‘zippy’ Burmester, the ‘dense’ and ‘long-lasting’ Cálem and the ‘intense’ and ‘greedy’ Barros.

















Keywords: