Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sogevinus declares 2020 a ‘classic’ vintage

By James Bayley
Published:  03 March, 2022

Port company the Sogevinus group has announced the launch of four classic Vintage Ports, one from each of its brands: Kopke, Burmester, Cálem and Barros.

The news comes despite a difficult harvest in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and extreme weather conditions. Production was hampered from May onwards as the weather turned very dry and hot, resulting in scorched vineyards.

Consequently, the overall production levels were considerably lower than in 2019; however, the harvested grapes had an excellent skin/pulp ratio and a high sugar content, which allowed for longer fermentations, with perfect extraction of colour and tannins.

Carlos Alves, master blender & port wine winemaker, said: “The harvest was marked by a series of adversities that made this one of the most challenging years in my career. 

“Despite the adversity, this was a vintage that exceeded all expectations, and from which we believe we have produced wines of excellent quality, with very refined tannins, displaying a certain elegance in the wines.”

The vintage includes the ‘intense’, and black fruit flavoured Kopke, the ‘elegant’ yet ‘zippy’ Burmester, the ‘dense’ and ‘long-lasting’ Cálem and the ‘intense’ and ‘greedy’ Barros.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Naked Wines to reduce weight of 3.5 mill...

The world’s best bars to receive Micheli...

Two Brits join MW firmament

How climate change will impact England's...

From ‘demonised’ White Lyan to internati...

Jack Rabbit launches new app for its Win...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95