50 Best Indies ready to roll

By Harpers Editorial team

Judging done, positions allocated and with the best in the business poised to celebrate success, Harpers 50 Best Indies 2021 results are readying for the big unveil soon.

As per last year’s popular format, the results of this year’s 50 Best Indies will be released in pre-recorded tranches of 10, from 50 up to 40, across 6-9 September, with a link appearing each morning on harpers.co.uk.

Then the final Top 10 will be revealed during a live webinar at 11am on Friday 10 September, when Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will be joined by our list toppers for the final countdown.

We believe our 2021 list is our strongest yet, once again reflecting those that have excelled in the business of independent drinks retail, delivering an holistic appraisal of all facets of the business during what has once again been a turbulent and unpredictable year.

The judging for this year’s 50 Best Indies took place with the pandemic continuing to require unprecedented innovation and adaptation across the sector and this is reflected in the results of this list championing the best in the business through 2021.

It also reflects the dedication of our judges to the task at hand, with days spent sifting through the long list entrants, comparing, contrasting and elevating those with the strongest credentials for a position on the list.

The fine tuning then took place over two further days of deliberations, with this year’s dedicated judges – consultants Keith Webb and Angela Mount, James Dainty of Lanchester Wines and Kai Reeves of The Cambridge Distillery, plus Harpers publisher Lee Sharkey and editor Andrew Catchpole – coming together for the final call (thanks again all).

We hope as many of you as possible will join us for the final Top 10 count down of our 50 Best Indies 2021, so clear the diary and sign up via the zoom link here.









Keywords: