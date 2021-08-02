Subscriber login Close [x]
Berry Bros. & Rudd to build largest private client facility in Europe

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  02 August, 2021

London-based fine wine merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd is drastically expanding its capabilities for private clients with plans to build a new state-of-the-art warehouse which can hold up to 14 million bottles.

Expected to be the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe, the new 117,500 sq. ft site will be carbon neutral as it will generate its own energy supply, as well as operating rainwater harvesting and electric vehicle charging points.

Over 14 million bottles of wine will be held in an optimum temperature and humidity-controlled environment, thus enabling the business to offer fine wine clients access to a much wider array of collection and storage space.

Edward Rudd, business investment director for Berry Bros. & Rudd, said: “To offer the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe will help us realise our ambition to support fine wine collecting now and in the future.

“Our global private clients want to build personal cellars and state-of-the-art facilities and security are critical for quality and provenance. We are delighted to make this investment to position the UK as a leader in Europe and the world for fine wine collecting.”

This expansion reflects the growing desire for fine wine collection and cutting-edge, ultra-secure storage, the company said. Berry Bros. & Rudd currently stores fine wine for over 37,000 clients while interest in collecting continues to rise.

Construction has started with current plans to complete the facility by summer 2022.




