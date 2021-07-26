Ten Locks doubles team with three new recruits

By Lisa Riley

Ten Locks, the premium spirits firm owned by Kingsland Drinks Group, has doubled its team with three new recruits nationwide.

The business has welcomed Julian Howard, David Piazzani and Gemma Butler, all bringing "substantial experience" to the team.

To bolster the off-trade side of the business, Ten Locks has appointed Julian Howard as off-trade controller. In his new role he will lead the company's off-trade offering by generating new listings for the portfolio and leading delivery of promotions and in-store activations with retail partners.

Howard brings with him extensive grassroots experience as a bartender. After working behind the bar for a decade, he transferred his skills to brand development, working across many high-profile brands at Allied Domecq, Mangrove, Inspirit and more recently Berry Bros & Rudd.

David Piazzani meanwhile has been appointed as key account manager for London and the south. He will be responsible for managing key on-trade accounts for Ten Locks across the capital, leveraging his extensive hospitality experience to grow the firm's portfolio of conscious brands across a range of venues and working alongside operators to offer drinks development support and the delivery of premium drinks experiences.

After starting his career behind the bar in his native Italy, Piazzani developed a life-long passion for great cocktails and hospitality. After moving to the UK almost 15 years ago, he transitioned into the sales side of the drinks business with roles for Venus and Majestic where he honed his skills for introducing new brands to the trade and developing drinks for his customers.

Lastly, Gemma Butler has been hired as administrative assistant to head up the operational management of the Ten Locks portfolio; look after process development and “act as a lynchpin” for Ten Locks with the wider Kingsland Drinks team.

“We are hugely proud and excited to welcome the three new team members to the Ten Locks family,” said Becky Davies, who heads up the Ten Locks team.

“David and Julian bring a wealth of sales experience to the team and have incredible backgrounds in the drinks and hospitality industries. As with our other senior members of the team, myself included, having bartending experience brings a richness and a passion for hospitality to the table.

“We are also incredibly happy – and somewhat relieved – to bring Gemma on board who will no doubt whip the team into shape with her administrative and organisational skills! Something which every great team requires”, she said.

The new hires were “tantamount to the success of the Ten Locks venture so far”, she added. “In less than a year we have built an incredible portfolio of compelling, global brands which are making strides in both the on and off-trade nationwide.”

Ten Locks’ portfolio now includes Nusa Caña, West Cork Irish Whiskey, Applewood Gin, Salford Rum, Banhez Mezcal, Diablesse Rum, El Tequileño, Mary White Vodka, Redwood Empire Whiskey and Langley’s Gin – with more additions to the portfolio set to be announced throughout the summer.

This month, the Kingsland Drinks Group announced it had made a move to being partially employee owned.









