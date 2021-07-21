Subscriber login Close [x]
The WineBarn pledges to donate to Ahr region

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 July, 2021

The WineBarn has made a pledged to donate 15% of its profits for the rest of July to the VDP’s (Verband Deutscher Prädikatsweingüter) fundraiser set up to support producers in the Ahr region hit by last week’s devastating floods. 

The flood disaster which has left over 180 dead and has destroyed countless homes and wineries has had a major impact in the winemaking region Ahrweiler, but also in the surrounding villages of Mayschoss and Dernau.

The deluge carried away barrels, wine bottles and machines, destroying entire wine-producing businesses and livelihoods after flash floods suddenly descended. 

Expressing its “deepest sympathy” for those affected by the severe floods, The WineBarn said: “The main business in the Ahr Valley is wine and almost all wine estates, or what is left of them, are located more or less in the immediate vicinity of the river, so have been badly affected.”

The wine merchant said that while it had not been able to get hold of the Naekel sisters of the Meyer-Naekel wine estate personally, it had heard that the winery had lost everything — barrels, bottles, cellar equipment and machinery. “A devastating loss to the wine world.”

Donations to the VDP fundraiser can be made here

Yesterday, the German Wine Institute (DWI) announced it was collating funds for the flood-impacted region. 

The WineBarn has been importing premium German wines to the UK for over 20 years, with its portfolio including elegant Spätburgunders (Pinot Noirs), dry Rieslings, sparkling Sekts, exclusive Eiswein (ice wine) and more. 

