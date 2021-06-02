Nightcap appoints new MD as it looks to expand

By Michelle Perrett

Hospitality group Nightcap has appointed Dawn Donohoe as its new MD to lead the growth of the London Cocktail Club (LCC) business that it acquired earlier this year.

In March, Nightcap unveiled ambitious plans to expand LCC, which was its first and newest acquisition.

Donohoe joins from Enhanced Hospitality, a food and entertainment-led business that operates several venues situated in London’s Camden Market including Dingwalls and Shaka Zulu, as well as Blacks private members club in Soho and sister company, We Are Bar.

She was an original senior team member at Urbium/Novus that launched its expansion across the West End and UK roll out. Donohoe brings more than 20 years’ hospitality experience running premium bars and nightclubs as well as pub and restaurant brands, private members clubs and international franchises.

She replaces Michelle Hall, who is leaving LCC after six years to pursue other opportunities and is relocating abroad.

The group is looking to build a pipeline of new sites in prime locations for LCC both in and outside of its London heartland and is currently in negotiations on several new leases. The company plans to expand from the current 10 locations to approximately 40 over the next five years.

“All of us at Nightcap are thrilled to have appointed someone of Dawn’s calibre and talent to drive the growth of London Cocktail Club. She has helped to launch and run a number of fantastic businesses over the years and has an unmatched track record in the late-night sector,” said Sarah Willingham, chief executive officer of Nightcap.



“While it’s sad to see Michelle leave, we have loved working with her and she leaves behind an incredible business and very happy team thanks to her work over the years. We wish her all the best in her move abroad and the new adventures that this will bring.”

Donohoe added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at LCC. It’s a fantastic brand that I’ve admired for many years and I’m excited to be able to bring my love of the late-night sector and extensive management experience to the Nightcap team. Together we have ambitious plans to rejuvenate and reimagine the on-trade for the future.”

This news follows a £10m fundraising last month by Nightcap to further its investment strategy and to roll-out its latest acquisition, Adventure Bar Group.





