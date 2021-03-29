Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Exclusive distribution deal for Berry Bros and Walsh Whiskey

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  29 March, 2021

Berry Bros & Rudd (BBR) Brands has signed a deal as the exclusive distributor in the UK for Irish whiskey producer, Walsh Whiskey, from the 1 April, 2021.

Walsh Whiskey joins a portfolio of super-premium brands including No. 3 Gin, single malts from The Glenrothes, historic British liqueur The King’s Ginger as well as BBR’s Own Selection spirits, and vermouths produced by Spanish producer Bodegas Lustau.

Established by husband and wife team Bernard and Rosemary Walsh in 1999, Walsh Whiskey's premium and super-premium, triple-distilled, craft Irish whiskeys are made using a single pot still and single malt whiskeys. It is famous for being the only house that blends these two premium whiskey styles. 

Its brands Writers’ Tears and The Irishman are distributed to over 50 countries and the portfolio has a range of 14 premium and super-premium Irish whiskeys.

“We are thrilled to welcome Walsh Whiskey to the BBR Brands portfolio,” said Roy Evans, director of sales & marketing. 

Bernard is a champion of Irish Whiskey and both he and the Walsh Whiskey team have an unstinting commitment to quality – from the quality of their whiskies to the development and execution of their brands in market.

“Their range of Irish Whiskies is a great addition to our focused portfolio of premium and super-premium spirits and to our compelling world whisky offering for the UK market. We are delighted to be appointed the sole distributor in the UK.” 

Walsh added: “We have been around for a few decades now and represented in over 50 countries, but I am especially excited to be forging a partnership with none other than BBR Brands.” 

The UK was a “very, very important market for us and we believe our whiskeys will combine superbly as part of BBR Brands’ stellar portfolio”, he said.

 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95