Exclusive distribution deal for Berry Bros and Walsh Whiskey

By Michelle Perrett

Berry Bros & Rudd (BBR) Brands has signed a deal as the exclusive distributor in the UK for Irish whiskey producer, Walsh Whiskey, from the 1 April, 2021.

Walsh Whiskey joins a portfolio of super-premium brands including No. 3 Gin, single malts from The Glenrothes, historic British liqueur The King’s Ginger as well as BBR’s Own Selection spirits, and vermouths produced by Spanish producer Bodegas Lustau.

Established by husband and wife team Bernard and Rosemary Walsh in 1999, Walsh Whiskey's premium and super-premium, triple-distilled, craft Irish whiskeys are made using a single pot still and single malt whiskeys. It is famous for being the only house that blends these two premium whiskey styles.

Its brands Writers’ Tears and The Irishman are distributed to over 50 countries and the portfolio has a range of 14 premium and super-premium Irish whiskeys.

“We are thrilled to welcome Walsh Whiskey to the BBR Brands portfolio,” said Roy Evans, director of sales & marketing.

Bernard is a champion of Irish Whiskey and both he and the Walsh Whiskey team have an unstinting commitment to quality – from the quality of their whiskies to the development and execution of their brands in market.

“Their range of Irish Whiskies is a great addition to our focused portfolio of premium and super-premium spirits and to our compelling world whisky offering for the UK market. We are delighted to be appointed the sole distributor in the UK.”

Walsh added: “We have been around for a few decades now and represented in over 50 countries, but I am especially excited to be forging a partnership with none other than BBR Brands.”

The UK was a “very, very important market for us and we believe our whiskeys will combine superbly as part of BBR Brands’ stellar portfolio”, he said.