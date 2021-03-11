Wines from Spain unveils hybrid events programme

By Lisa Riley

Wines from Spain has announced the launch of a hybrid events programme for its 2021 annual tasting aimed at providing Spanish wine information, education and tasting opportunities for the UK trade and press.

Taking place from 29 March until 23 June, the programme will comprise a series of mostly digital tasting events, webinars and masterclasses, showcasing over 400 wines from 41 Spanish wine importers and exporters.

The wines will feature in a new online catalogue offering visitors search and filter tools to access the styles, DOs, producers or specific wine categories they are looking for.

In addition, visitors will be able to explore the wine list, view exhibitors’ portfolios and get in touch with Spanish wine importers and exporters directly.

Trade buyers and the press will be able to register for a series of digital tastings and request samples from a list of highlights put forward by importers and exporters.

As part of the programme, Wines from Spain has partnered with Harpers to host a Adelante: A Renewed Focus for Spain webinar, which will take place at 10.30am on 1 April.

“We are delighted to bring our annual tasting event to life in a mostly digital format for 2021,” said Fernando Muñoz, UK director for Foods and Wines from Spain.

“The Wines from Spain Annual Tasting is a key event in the trade tasting calendar and although we can’t bring producers, importers and visitors physically together for another while yet, we can provide a platform where they can connect, share and find information.”

The digital tastings and masterclasses programme would allow visitors to have access to some of the Spanish wines, which are available to the UK trade, whether these are already imported in Britain or are looking for routes to market, he added.

“We hope that it helps buyers, retailers and the press stay close to the recent developments of the Spanish wine category. We are also planning physical tasting events for 22 and 23 June and really look forward to seeing our industry colleagues there in person, should conditions allow for a return to safe and successful live events,” he said.

Members of the UK trade and press wishing to receive updates about the Wines from Spain Annual Tasting programme 2021 can register here.