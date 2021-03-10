Bancroft adds Château Miraval and Hect & Bannier

Bancroft Wines has boosted its Provence portfolio with Château Miraval and Hect & Bannier.

Owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the Chateau Miraval estate is tucked away in its own private valley and covers 500ha of land in the heart of Provence.

Wines produced by the winery, which is also represented by Liberty Wines in the UK, include the classic Miraval Rosé, a Miraval Blanc (Cotes de Provence) and the third release of the diffusion wine Studio by Miraval.

“We are delighted to add Miraval to the Bancroft portfolio,” said Nick Mason, buyer at Bancroft Wines, which will distribute the wines across both the on and off-trade.

“Miraval Rosé is widely recognised across the UK as a quintessentially stylish brand; a 'Grande Marque' Provence Rosé – not just for its connection to the Jolie-Pitt family. We welcome the property’s long-term commitment to quality wines and believe this to be a strong addition to our offering."

Andrew Bayley, UK general manager for Miraval, added: "In conjunction with the release of our latest vintage (just our eighth), the opportunity of working with Bancroft Wines and their customers, to continue to contribute to the success and popularity of Provence Rosé in the UK is very exciting.”

Founded in 2002, Hect & Bannier founders Gregory Hecht and François Bannier bottled their first wines at the end of 2003, focussed on the diverse appellations of Roussillon, Languedoc and Provence.

Mason said: “We are pleased with the addition of Hecht & Bannier to our portfolio. Gregory and François work with such diligence and passion to create wines which truly represent the diversity of Roussillon, Languedoc and Provence.”

The latest additions to the portfolio follow a series of new producers being folded into Bancroft’s portfolio. In the February issue of Harpers, Bancroft’s Jon Worsley explained to Harpers why he’s cautiously optimistic about the year ahead.



