Provence rosé exports to UK soar

By Lisa Riley

Exports of Vins de Provence rosé wines to the UK soared 51% in both volume and value from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest official figures from French Customs and the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins de Provence (CIVP)

This translates to a total of 11.56 million bottles exported compared to 7.67 million in 2019, making the UK the second largest export market globally in terms of volume.

But despite the strong data, Jean-Jacques Bréban, President of the CIVP, warned that this year would “still not be easy”.

“We must continue to assert ourselves. In 2020, we were able to show resilience and our results were less negative than expected but 2021 will still not be easy,” he said.

“We remain ambitious and optimistic about the development potential of our wines in the coming years,” he added.

“It is our know-how and commitment to quality that ensure the success of our wines. This is an important criterion today but it will be even more so tomorrow. The whole industry must stick together, and we must continue to undertake, innovate and communicate.”

The CIVP said it would continue to support “this encouraging growth” with a UK communications campaign for 2021.

Spanning PR and digital, influencer activities and trade partnerships, the campaign will focus on three main areas: the stylistic diversity of Provence’s three appellations - Côtes de Provence, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence and Coteaux Varois en Provence and the premiumisation of Vins de Provence’s iconic image, and the versatility of rosé wines both in food pairings and for all year-round drinking.

Provence’s range of wine styles and production techniques, from oaked and organic wines to biodynamic and terroir-sensitive winemaking methods, will also be explored.

Working closely with the UK trade remained a pivotal part of Vins de Provence’s strategy in 2021, with all activity in this sphere taking place online, said the CIVB.

The CIVP’s trade training programme will kick off with a dedicated virtual masterclass, showcasing a selection of rosés from across Provence’s three appellations. 2021 will also see the launch of a series of consumer promotions in partnership with a number of online retailers.

For 2020, the CIVP increased its export marketing budget by 100%.