Master of Malt launches own-label spirits

By Lisa Riley

Master of Malt has unveiled its first own-brand collection spanning blended Scotch whisky, London dry gin, rum and vodka.

Developed to offer "great everyday staples at accessible price points", the MoM's Own range would enable customers to “easily build a drinks cabinet for both sipping and mixing”, said the online spirits retailer.

The recipe for each of the spirits was developed alongside Atom Labs, the innovation arm of Master of Malt’s parent company, Atom Group, with each bottling blended to offer a "classic drinking experience that well represents each category, at a quality level that transcends customer expectations at that price point”, it added.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch MoM’s Own, our very own collection of great drinks cabinet staples that offer both fantastic flavour and incredible value for money,” said Jason Hockman, Master of Malt general manager.

“MoM’s Own represents a capsule wardrobe of drinks. In just a few accessibly priced bottles, our customers can build a versatile, easy to use collection that covers most spirits bases. It’s a range that’s ideal for everyday drinking, or for serving if you are entertaining this Christmas.”

Each of the newcomers come with a 42% abv and a £24.95 price tag, apart from the blended Scotch which has an RRP of £29.95.

The initial quartet will be extended and adapted according to market trends and customer demand, said Master of Malts.

In April, Master of Malt revealed it was looking to increase trade sales as a primary area of growth for the business in 2020 to raise the profile of its Master of Malt Trade arm, using its vast product range to attract new customers and yield more sales from existing ones.





