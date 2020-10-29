UKH Cymru: ‘Restrictions having a hugely debilitating effect'

By Lisa Riley

UK Hospitality (UKH) Cymru has warned that further support is needed if the industry to survive the winter.

The trade body has written to members of the Welsh Senedd outlining its proposals during the ‘firebreak’ lock-down and beyond.

The letter proposes measures to safeguard and support the 140,000 people directly employed in hospitality across Wales, highlighting the need for extended and sustained emergency support to ensure businesses survive the winter.

Moreover, it urges the government to ensure restrictions are imposed for no longer than is absolutely necessary, with a clear roadmap for businesses beyond 9 November – when the firebreak ends – to allow them to plan.

The package of restrictions currently in place was having a “hugely debilitating effect" on Welsh hospitality businesses, said David Chapman, UKH Cymru executive director.

“We fully understand the need to control the spread of the virus and promote public health. Hospitality businesses have spent time and money to make their venues safe for customers, and we are happy to take the necessary steps to keep customers safe,” he added.

“We need help to do that and businesses need support to survive this winter and keep jobs secure. We do not want businesses that can do so much to help rebuild the Welsh economy next year to be unintended victims of measures designed to keep communities safe.”

The trade body has also highlighted to the Senedd its particular concern for businesses that are unable to access grant support due to their rateable values exceeding £51,000.

In addition, it has called on a review of the curfew; the two-metre social distancing measures; the ban on households mixing and the current travel ban.



The Welsh government announced on 19 October that the whole country would be going into a circuit beaker lockdown from 6pm this Friday.

