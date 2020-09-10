Atkin scoops Roederer International Wine Columnist 2020 Award

By Andrew Catchpole

Harpers columnist Tim Atkin MW is among the delighted recipients of a gong from this year’s Louis Roederer International Wine Writers’ Awards 2020.

No stranger to winning across various categories at the well-regarded annual bash, Atkin picked up the Mazzei International Wine Columnist of the Year Award 2020 for work in this publication and on timatkin.com.

Atkin, who today published his 2020 South Africa report, tweeted from last night's virtual ceremony that he was “Proud to win columnist of the year”, and to share the virtual podium with many of his vinous friends (see full list of winners below).

Contacting Harpers the morning after the night before, he added: “I’m thrilled to win my seventh Roederer Award, especially as it was for my column in Harper’s, a title I edited for four years and that is still close to my heart. Working for the great and supportive team now there is an honour and a pleasure.”

Louis Roederer itself followed up with another announcement this morning, revealing that the company was entering into sponsorship of the BAME Wine Professionals Bursary programme with Jancis Robinson MW.

Robinson responded by tweeting: “So grateful to Louis Roederer_ for this first class initiative. Hope it may be the first of several, or even many, offers of help for BAME wine professionals in the UK”

An recent example of Atkin’s column, which rarely pulls its punches when it comes to talking straight about the trade, can be found here.

The full list of Award winners is below, with a link to watch the ceremony here.

Champagne Louis Roederer Artistry of Wine Award 2020 – Jon Wyand

Ramos Pinto Online Communicator 2020 – Jane Anson

Pio Cesare Consumer Title Writer of the Year 2020 – Jon Bonné

Mazzei International Wine Columnist of the Year Award 2020 – Tim Atkin MW

Montblanc Emerging Wine Writer of the Year 2020 – Peter Pharos

Domaines Ott* International Feature Writer of the Year 2020 – Jim Clarke

Domaine Faiveley International Wine Book of the Year 2020 – Anne Krebiehl MW, The Wines of Germany

The Chairmans’ Award 2020 – Victoria James, Wine Girl

The Cristal Award for Lifetime Achievement – Neil Beckett









