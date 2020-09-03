Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

FDF: Untapped export potential key to industry recovery

By Lisa Riley
Published:  03 September, 2020

Despite business confidence falling to record lows across the food and drink industry in the second quarter of 2020, untapped overseas export markets remain a “golden opportunity” for recovery and growth for businesses, according to a new report. 

Launched today by the Food and Drink federation (FDF) in partnership with Santander UK, the report delves into the impacts Covid-19 has had on food and drink manufacturers and overall business confidence. 

The FDF data shows that net business confidence among food and drink manufacturers reached a record low of -65.2% in Q2 due to a combination of Covid-19, uncertainty over Brexit and closure of food service. 

However, despite the challenging environment, food and drink businesses highlighted increased export growth and access to new UK preferential trade agreements as a key opportunity for the rest of the year, according to the report.

“As the dust begins to settle, we can now see how the pandemic has had a seriously damaging impact on 2020 ‘s overseas sales of UK food and drink. These were worth over £23bn in 2019. While that figure is certain to fall for this year, there are still plenty of opportunities in foreign markets for UK food and drink manufacturers to seize on what remains of this year and as we look to 2021,” said Ian Wright CBE, CEO of the FDF.

As businesses turn toward economic recovery, ensuring a quick return to growth would be essential to “support resilience in our industry”, he added. 

“We will continue to work closely with government and industry partners, like Santander, to safeguard a sector recovery that will deliver a return to sustainable export growth right across the UK.”

The report highlights export opportunities in key key market regions, including the UAE and the wider Gulf region, China, and the USA and Canada. 

The FDF has identified seven steps for recovery designed to successfully restart all areas of the industry, as part of its work through the Food and Drink Sector Council. These include accelerating plans to increase UK exports.

The report also showed that the sector has seen a reduction in domestic turnover by 8.6% in Q1 compared with Q4 2019, and a further 4.0% decline in Q2.

Separately, research carried out by Santander into the impact of Covid-19 on SMEs found that 24% of food and drink businesses expect to return to normal operating levels by the end of 2020.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Morrisons: Wine Sourcing and Customer Experience Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Business Manager UK

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager UK

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

On ‘Clean’ wine – ambiguity among the vines

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95