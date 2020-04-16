Trade associations collectively urge governments to keep food and drink imports and exports flowing

By Lisa Riley

Trade associations from across the UK food and drink supply chain have come together to publish a letter, calling on governments to ensure the continuation of imports and exports of food and drink at this critical time.

The letter, signed by several key bodies including FDF, WSTA, Hospitality UK and the SWA, highlights how, now more than ever in light of Covid-19, it is “critical that we keep imports and exports of food and drink flowing”.

“Essential movements of ingredients and raw materials must continue so that we can supply consumers across the UK,” states the letter, which was published by FDF.

“The continuation of trading through open markets will also be absolutely vital to help aid the global economic recovery and protect the economies of many supplying countries. We have seen some countries introduce trade restrictions that may have the unfortunate consequence of impeding the flow of goods between nations.”

The letter also states that while it's understandable that some may place temporary selective restrictions on exports where there is a direct threat posed to the ability of their communities to access affordable food and drink, it was "incumbent on the UK and other developed nations to lead the way and reject moves towards protectionism”.

The UK exports more than £23bn worth of food and drink products each year, exports which the letter highlights as “essential to ensure UK businesses have access to working capital that means production for the UK market is viable.

“They provide an outlet for outstanding British products all over the world. They allow movements of ingredients and raw materials to near neighbour countries for further processing that cannot be performed in the UK, with the goods returning to the UK where they will end up on shop shelves and in our restaurants,” it reads.

It also warns that the industry cannot operate in isolation “if we are to continue providing world-leading quality, choice and value for money”.

“Our farmers rely on imported feed and need access to other markets to sell their products, especially where demand in the UK is insufficient. Our manufacturers rely on exports to grow their businesses and imports to complement their use of domestically produced ingredients and raw materials. Our restaurants and retailers need access to a full range of goods all year round to balance seasonality and meet consumer demand.”

Signed by Ian Wright CBE, chief executive, FDF, the letter finishes: “The UK food and drink industry calls on all governments to ensure trade continues to flow freely and without restriction, so that together we can come through this incredibly difficult time stronger than ever.”







