Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Further blow to SA as another ban on alcohol is introduced

By Lisa Riley
Published:  13 July, 2020

South Africa has banned alcohol sales again as part of a set of new restrictions to combat Covid-19. 

In addition, a night-time curfew (from 9pm to 4am) has been imposed, and wearing masks outdoors is now compulsory, with a nationwide state of emergency extended until 15 August.   

The ban on alcohol, the second introduced as a result of the pandemic, would take pressure off the national health care system, said President Cyril Ramaphosa in a public address. 

The country was facing “a grim storm”, he added, as he reintroduced the ban just weeks after another three-month ban was lifted. 

"There are a number of people who have taken to organising parties, who have drinking sprees, and some who walk around crowded spaces without wearing masks,” he said.

The new ban on alcohol sales is the latest blow to the SA wine industry, which has already suffered severely as a result of the government banning exports of wine and spirits at the beginning of April as part of strict lockdown measures. 

The exports ban was lifted at the beginning of May as the country eased its measures. 

Towards the end of April, the South African wine industry voiced how the exports ban had been leading to grave concerns from both exporters and their importers over significant damage to the future of the industry.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95