Wines from Spain annual tasting to be held late September

By Lisa Riley

Wine from Spain has announced its postponed annual tasting will take place 29 September this year at Sky Garden.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on 31 March, was postponed earlier this month in response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Announcing the new date, Wines from Spain said it would like to thank everyone for their patience over the last few weeks while awaiting news about the postponement of the 2020 tasting.

“We are delighted to have confirmed a new date for the annual tasting and look forward to delivering a successful event for exhibitors and visitors at Sky Garden on Tuesday 29 September 2020,” said Fernando Muñoz, director at Wines from Spain.

“Our thanks also go to our suppliers and partners who have all agreed to work together in order to find an alternative date. We hope that hosting our event in September will enable all of us to get together for a great day of tasting.”

The planned event format would remain the same, he added.

“Our exhibitors will present their Spanish wine portfolios to trade visitors during the day and consumers will be welcomed in the evening, in association with Three Wine Men. Self-pour tastings and tutorials will also go ahead as planned,” said Muñoz.

Muñoz also took the opportunity to extend Wines of Spain’s “very best wishes” to all producers, importers, agents, merchants and retailers who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

A new date for Wines from Spain’s annual Caballeros Dinner, planned for 2 April, has yet to be confirmed.











