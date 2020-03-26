Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wines from Spain annual tasting to be held late September

By Lisa Riley
Published:  26 March, 2020

Wine from Spain has announced its postponed annual tasting will take place 29 September this year at Sky Garden.  

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on 31 March, was postponed earlier this month in response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Announcing the new date, Wines from Spain said it would like to thank everyone for their patience over the last few weeks while awaiting news about the postponement of the 2020 tasting.    

“We are delighted to have confirmed a new date for the annual tasting and look forward to delivering a successful event for exhibitors and visitors at Sky Garden on Tuesday 29 September 2020,” said Fernando Muñoz, director at Wines from Spain. 

“Our thanks also go to our suppliers and partners who have all agreed to work together in order to find an alternative date. We hope that hosting our event in September will enable all of us to get together for a great day of tasting.” 

The planned event format would remain the same, he added. 

“Our exhibitors will present their Spanish wine portfolios to trade visitors during the day and consumers will be welcomed in the evening, in association with Three Wine Men. Self-pour tastings and tutorials will also go ahead as planned,” said Muñoz.

Muñoz also took the opportunity to extend Wines of Spain’s “very best wishes” to all producers, importers, agents, merchants and retailers who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

A new date for Wines from Spain’s annual Caballeros Dinner, planned for 2 April, has yet to be confirmed.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95