Big Fortified Tasting latest coronavirus casualty

By Jo Gilbert

The Big Fortified Tasting is the latest trade tasting to be cancelled in the wake of the deepening coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Organisers have said it was “sad” but inevitable that the show would have to be cancelled as things have progressed over the past 2-3 days.

“It has become clear that we will not be able to run the BFT this year in a way which keeps our exhibitors, our visitors and our staff safe from the Coronavirus,” show organiser Alex Bridgeman said.

The tasting, also known affectionately as the B.F.T., is a favourite in the trade calendar, bringing together suppliers, producers and buyers all with via a passion for Port, sherry and beyond.

The next show will take place at Church House in London on April 21, 2021, with more information available nearer the time.

“These are difficult times for everyone and we recognise that the wine and hospitality industries are significantly affected by the changes to our normal ways of life that we are being asked to adopt.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected as we try to adapt and survive and we send you, your families and colleagues our best wishes for good health in these difficult times. We hope to see you in 2021,” Bridgeman said.













