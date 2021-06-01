Subscriber login Close [x]
Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2021 to focus on ‘Bouncing Back’ with digital format

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  01 June, 2021

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2021 will be providing live sessions focusing on the upturn of the wine and spirits industry called Bouncing Back after the year long pandemic. 

The event, which was moved to 14 to 16 February 2022 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, has moved to digital format for this year.  

Webinars, round-table debates and exclusive interviews will go live every Tuesday on 8, 15, 22 and 29 June.  Sessions will be dedicated to the new major trends in the sector including online sales and the digital sprint, the tasting revolution and sustainability. 

New on-demand content will also feed into Vinexposium Connect every Thursday in June.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) will host a webinar on the guiding principles of sustainability and its environmental, social, economic and cultural aspects, while the IWSR will present the results of its latest report on trends and outlook to 2025 for wine and spirits consumption.

There will also be virtual tastings with Marc Almert, ASI (International Sommeliers’ Association) 2019 World’s Best Sommelier, focusing on ideas and tips for remotely stimulating the senses. 

Meanwhile, Heini Zachariassen, CEO of Vivino, will take the floor to explain how his business tackled the health crisis and outline his strategic ambitions. 

Vinocamp & La WineTech will provide an overview of solutions for improving online sales, featuring good practice to make a success of e-commerce sales.

At the end of last year Vinexposium made major changes to its schedule for 2021 due to the pandemic. In addition to moving Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, Vinexpo New York, Vinexpo Hong Kong and Vinexpo Bordeaux have all been postponed until 2022.

 

