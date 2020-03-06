Bill’s taps CBD drinks trend with ‘mindful drinking' section

By Lisa Riley

Bill's Restaurant & Bar has added a ‘mindful drinking’ section to its menu that features CBD-infused drinks.

In addition the ‘mindful drinking’ section, launched this week, features kombuchas and non-alcoholic cocktails.

The initiative was born out of a desire by the group’s bar development manager Dan Whiteside to “develop a range of delicious drinks that could have potential health benefits for guests as well as identifying the opportunity to create more inventive non-alcoholic options”.

“The CBD market is a growing market that Bill’s are proud to be involved with. More people are wanting drinks that can have health benefits and the big talking points at the moment are mental health, wellbeing, and health in general.

“We have created a range of CBD-infused drinks which are not only delicious and non-alcoholic but have health benefits too,” said Whiteside.

Bill’s is working with the CBD canned drinks company TRIP with two flavours in the new Mindful Drinking Section of the menu - Elderflower and Mint TRIP Lightly sparkling elderflower and mint drink with 15mg broad spectrum CBD, l-theanine, ginseng, lemon balm, chamomile and rooibos, and Peach and Ginger TRIP Lightly sparkling peach and ginger drink with 15mg broad spectrum CBD, l-theanine, chamomile, lemon balm, ginseng and turmeric.

Bill’s is also working with Naturally Pure Lab who has created the UK’s first dissolvable CBD capsules, which have been utilised in two new CBD lattes.

“CBD in coffee is becoming a trend as it can potentially help with the ‘jitters of caffeine’,” said Whiteside.

The’ mindful drinking’ section, which Bill’s said made it one of the first restaurant brands to add such to its menu, is available now across the group’s outlets.

CBD product turnover is expected to rise from around £80m last year, to around £1.4bn by 2023.

The FSA requires all CBD products to submit valid novel food applications by March 2021 - a big step forward in the validation of the industry.



