Hattingley secures £7.5m finance facility

By Lisa Riley
Published:  28 January, 2020

Hattingley Valley has secured a £7.5m finance facility from PNC Business Credit to support its continued growth plans.

The lending facility would be used to “secure the foundations" of the Hampshire winery following 10 years of "significant growth”, said Hattingley, and would provide further investment into the development of its wines.

“We are very excited about the next phase of our growth and, with PNC’s support and financial backing, we now have a flexible working capital finance facility to support the ongoing development of our wines and expansion into new markets,” said Bruce Green, finance director of Hattingley Valley.

The investment showed “great confidence in our business and in the English sparkling wine industry as a whole”, he added.

“We look forward to working with PNC to keep Hattingley Valley at the forefront and our wines firmly on the global map.”

With a strong international presence in 16 countries, Hattingley said it planned to “expand significantly”,entering into new markets in Switzerland, Singapore, and Malaysia while continuing to grow in the UK and existing markets, with a focus on the US, Japan, the Nordics, Australia, and Germany.

Last year, Hattingley saw a 45% year-on-year increase in sales, consistent with growth levels from previous years.

Hattingley’s core range encompasses a rosé, Blanc de Blancs, and its most popular blend, the Classic Reserve. The producer celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

