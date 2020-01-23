Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

My Perfect Customer: Rupert Pritchett, Taurus Wines

By Chris Wilson
Published:  23 January, 2020

Based in a recently-renovated 400-year-old barn in the Surrey Hills, Taurus Wines is a family-run independent merchant. MD Rupert Pritchett, who has winemaking experience in Gigondas and Margaret River, says his secret to success is simple; don’t rip people off. Fair enough.

How would you describe your customer base?

A cocktail-style mix of old-school Surrey/Sussex horsey set muddled with well-off, middle-aged London commuters who have moved out for the excellent local schools, garnished with a sprinkling of Eurotrash.

What would be your ‘perfect’ customer?

Cash rich, time poor and open to suggestions.

What can you offer customers that supermarkets and Majestic can’t?

Five-star levels of grovelling subservience.

How do you go about attracting new customers?

Tastings, events, discrete sponsorships and partnerships - generally anything to boost word of mouth.

And how to you maintain relationships with existing customers?

It’s not rocket science: don’t rip people off, give informed honest advice and make their shopping experience fun. If you do that they will come back, if you don’t they will just shop online or raid the supermarkets. And it helps to take your besties out for a drink occasionally.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wine in a can? Well yes, maybe…

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95