My Perfect Customer: Rupert Pritchett, Taurus Wines

By Chris Wilson

Based in a recently-renovated 400-year-old barn in the Surrey Hills, Taurus Wines is a family-run independent merchant. MD Rupert Pritchett, who has winemaking experience in Gigondas and Margaret River, says his secret to success is simple; don’t rip people off. Fair enough.

How would you describe your customer base?

A cocktail-style mix of old-school Surrey/Sussex horsey set muddled with well-off, middle-aged London commuters who have moved out for the excellent local schools, garnished with a sprinkling of Eurotrash.

What would be your ‘perfect’ customer?

Cash rich, time poor and open to suggestions.

What can you offer customers that supermarkets and Majestic can’t?

Five-star levels of grovelling subservience.

How do you go about attracting new customers?

Tastings, events, discrete sponsorships and partnerships - generally anything to boost word of mouth.

And how to you maintain relationships with existing customers?

It’s not rocket science: don’t rip people off, give informed honest advice and make their shopping experience fun. If you do that they will come back, if you don’t they will just shop online or raid the supermarkets. And it helps to take your besties out for a drink occasionally.



